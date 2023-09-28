PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to remain undefeated when they take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch the week four matchup:

Date: Oct. 1

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a 67.7% pass completion percentage for a total of 640 passing yards so far this season. Hurts has thrown for three touchdowns with three interceptions, and the third-year starting quarterback has rushed for 100 yards on 31 attempts so far this year for three touchdowns.

Running back D’Andre Swift is leading the rushing game with 308 yards with a touchdown. On defense, safety Reed Blankenship has posted 19 total tackles, with 14 solo, to drive the defense.

Kicker Jake Elliott is nine for 10 on field goals with a long of 61 yards.

Philadelphia has picked up 68 first downs this season, holding their opponents to 55. The Eagles are close to 50% on third down and have held their competition to 46% for third down conversions.

They have a total of eight sacks this season.

The Eagles are first in the NFC East and are one of three teams in the NFL to still be undefeated.

The Commanders

The Washington Commanders are 2-1 after a crushing 37-3 defeat by the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is boasting a 65.6% pass completion percentage with five interceptions. Howell has a total of 840 yards in the air and has thrown for three touchdowns this season. On the ground, the 6-1, 220-pounder has rushed for 42 yards this year for two touchdowns.

Running back Brian Robinson leads the pack for rushing with 216 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Cody Barton has 14 tackles, 10 of which are solo, and Montez Sweat has dealt three tackles.

Kicker Joey Slye is five for seven with a long of 51 yards.

Washington has 62 first downs and has held their opposition to 54. The Commanders have struggled ton third down, only converting on 26% of chances. They have held their opponents to less than 50% on third down conversions however.

They have a total of 19 sacks this season.

The Commanders are tied for second in the NFC East.