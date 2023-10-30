PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles return home this Sunday to face their rivals the Dallas Cowboys for an NFC East competition.

The Eagles currently hold the top spot in the NFC East at 7-1 with the Cowboys in second place with a 5-2 record.

The Cowboys own the series record at 73-55 with the competition dating back to 1960. Last season the Cowboys topped the Eagles 40-34.

The Eagles (7-1)

The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 29 in a 38-31 win where Jalen Hurts went 29 for 38 for 319 yards and four touchdowns. D’Andre Swift led the rushing game with 16 attempts for 57 yards and one touchdown and A.J. Brown was the top receiver with 8 receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

So far this season Hurts owns a 68.4% pass completion percentage with 2,140 yards for 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Swift is the top rusher with 571 rushing yards and Brown is the top receiver with 939 receiving yards.

Philadelphia held Washington to a 58% completion percentage on third down. Nakobe Dean led with 12 tackles (11 solo) and Haason Reddick delivered the Eagles’ lone sack.

The Eagles are averaging 28 points per game while holding their opponents to 21.5 points per game. Philadelphia is 50% on third down and has kept its opposition to 43%.

The Cowboys (5-2)

Dallas downed the Los Angeles Rams 43-20 last Sunday with Dak Prescott playing most of the contest and Cooper Rush briefly serving in relief.

Prescott was 25 for 31 for 304 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Tony Pollard was the top rusher with 12 carries for 53 yards. CeeDee Lamb led the receivers with 12 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Prescott owns a 71% completion percentage this season with 1,637 yards and 10 touchdowns. Prescott has thrown five interceptions and has been sacked 17 times.

Pollard is the rushing leader this season with 423 yards and Lamb is the top receiver with 633 yards. Linebacker Damone Clark owns a team-high 45 tackles and Bland has the most interceptions with four.

On defense, Daron Bland had seven tackles (six solo) with one interception. The Cowboys held the Rams to 31% on third down.

The Cowboys are averaging 28.1 points per game while holding their opponents to 17.1 points per game. Dallas is 47.96% on third down and has kept its opposition to 34.48%.

Here’s how to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game: