PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) return home to face the Miami Dolphins (5-1) on Sunday night after a loss to the New York Jets last Sunday that ended their perfect season.

This will be the 15th time the teams have met since 1970. The Dolphins lead the series 9-6, winning the last two games in 2015 and 2019.

The Eagles (5-1)

The Eagles were just handed their first loss of the season on Sunday after the Jets upset them 20-14, and they will be looking for a comeback victory.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts owns a 66.2% pass completion percentage and is averaging 220.29 air yards per game. This season Hurts has posted 253 rushing yards. Hurts has seven passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns with seven interceptions and 14 sacks.

Running back D’Andre Swift leads with 452 rushing yards and wide receiver A.J. Brown is on top with 672 receiving yards. On defense, safety Reed Blankenship has a team-high 39 tackles this season and linebacker Haason Reddick has a team-high 5.5 sacks.

Philadelphia is averaging 25.8 points per game while keeping its opponents to 20.7 points. The Eagles are 50.58% on third down and have held their opposition to 41.56%.

Philadelphia is No. 1 in the NFC East.

The Dolphins (5-1)

Miami is coming off a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers last Saturday. They own the same record as Philadelphia with their only loss being to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 1.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 71.1% on pass completion this season with an average of 312.67 passing yards per game. Tagovailoa only has 21 rushing yards this season. The Alabama native has 14 passing touchdowns so far with five interceptions and six sacks.

Running back De’von Achane leads the rushing game with 460 yards and wide receiver Tyreek Hill is at the top of the receiving game with 814 yards. On defense, linebacker David Long Jr. leads with 47 tackles (25 solo). Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and defensive tackle Zach Sieler both have a team-high four sacks.

Miami is averaging 37.2 points per game while holding its opponents to an average of 26 points per game. The Dolphins have a 44.07% success rate on third down and have held their opponents to a 40.96% success rate on the critical down.

The Dolphins are first in the AFC East.

Here’s how to catch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins matchup: