PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to remain undefeated in their week two matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. EST in their first home games of the season.

Here’s how to catch the Eagles in action for week two:

TV:

CBS

FOX

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Streaming:

Last time out

The Eagles opened the season with a win 25-20 over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was 22-for-23 for 170 yards and one touchdown. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both had seven catches.

Reed Blankenship had eight tackles and Jalen Carter registered one sack in his NFL debut. Kicker Jake Elliot went four-for-four on field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards.

In total, the Eagles had 251 yards with 154 passing and 97 rushing, averaging 4.1 yards per play.

Philadelphia had five penalties totaling 49 lost yards and allowed three sacks.

Overall, it was a solid opening performance for the Eagles as they got the job done, but the Super Bowl runners-up showed they have some spaces that could use improvement.

The opponent

The Minnesota Vikings fell 20-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the season on Sunday.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went 33-for-44 with 344 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 150 yards in the effort. Jordan Addison and Alexander Mattison each scored a touchdown.

Ivan Pace Jr. had six tackles while Josh Metellus had five. Danielle Hunter had four tackles while registering one sack.

Greg Joseph went one-for-one on field goal attempts at 25 yards.

The Vikings will be searching for their first win of the season while the Eagles will try to remain undefeated.