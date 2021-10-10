Hurts leads Eagles in comeback win to snap 3-game skid

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a game against the Carolina Panthers during the football game at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — After last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gave an impassioned answer about being “this close” to breaking through.

He showed just a matter of inches between his fingers to demonstrate how the group was on the verge of something great.

After nearly three quarters in Carolina, it appeared that anecdote would go to waste.

His offense had only produced six points and had been kept out of the endzone while trailing 15-6 to one of the best defenses in the first month of the NFL season.

Hurts then showed why his belief in this 2021 version of the Eagles was so strong.

On the final four drives of the game, he led Philadelphia to 176 yards on offense including two scores and both coming from his legs on touchdown runs.

“One thing I’ve always been preaching is we control the outcome of everything. That’s the mentality you want to have. I believe truly we have to have each other’s back through everything and today we had each other’s backs,” Hurts said.

Although Hurts led the comeback, the story of the game was the defense.

Jonathan Gannon’s group forcing three Sam Darnold interceptions. Two from Daruis Slay and one from the highly-sought after free agent acquisition Steven Nelson.

“We had a great disguise. Our first thing was trying to confuse the quarterback as much as we could and we did that today,” Slay said.

“Put your best guys against our best guys. Our pass rush, we got a lot of guys up there so rush and coverage go together,” Nelson said.

Nick Sirianni has demonstrated a fiery personality in the season’s first month.

A persona he continues to exude after notching his first comeback win as an NFL head coach.

“That’s what this league is about. You’re not going to play your best game every week. It’s about starting again, and starting again, and starting again. That’s dog mentality. That’s going to be the same message to the defense and the defensive coaches. ‘Hey, you guys played incredible. You won this game for us’ and we start again, and we start again, and we start again,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles won’t have much time to start again with a Thursday night date against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We’re going to go back to Philly with this win. Probably not enjoy it for 24 hours, but maybe 12 since we got a short week and get back to work. We got a big one this week,” Hurts said.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Bucs comes Thursday at 8:20 p.m.