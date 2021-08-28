Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew II to the Eagles

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 23: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after a missed throw against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles exchanged a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville. The pick could go to a 5th-round pick if Minshew plays in 50 percent of plays in three games in 2021-22 season.

The Eagles currently have QB Jalen Hurts and Super Bowl Champion Joe Flacco at backup quarterback. QB Nick Mullens is also on the preseason roster.

The Eagles went 0-2-1 in preseason action with a 24-16 loss to the Steelers, 35-0 loss to the Patriots and finished the final preseason game in a 31-31 tie with the Jets.

Against the Steelers, backup Flacco went 10-for-17 with 178 yards and one touchdown. Jalen Hurts completed 3 of 7 passes for 54 yards, no touchdowns.

In the Patriots loss where the Eagles were held scoreless, Flacco went 10-for-17 for 83 yards and one interception. Mullens went 5-for-10 for 27 yards and one interception. Hurts did not play.

Against the Jets, Hurts did not play again. Flacco went 13-for-16 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Mullens was 10-for-14 for 98 yards, no touchdowns.

Philadelphia’s first game of the regular season is on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 12 at 1 p.m.