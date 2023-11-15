PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Philadelphia Eagles players are releasing a Christmas record for the second consecutive year titled “A Philly Special Christmas Special”.

The album went on pre-sale on Nov. 3 and sales will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC). Last year the first Christmas record “A Philly Special Christmas” raised $1.25 million for Philadelphia charities.

This year’s edition features songs sung by Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. Travis Kelce and Patti LaBelle also contributed to the album as special guests.

Local artists were also pulled in to contribute to the project including DMHotep, Luke Carlos O’Reilly, Kevin Hanson and more.

New this year, Jason Kelce wrote his own Christmas song titled “Santa’s Night”.

“A Philly Special Christmas Special” tracklist is as follows:

Side A 1. The Christmas Song (Robert Wells & Mel Torme) 2. This Christmas (Donny Hathaway & Nadine Mckinnon) 3. Dominick The Donkey (Lou Monte) 4. Santa’s Night (Jason Kelce) 5. Christmas Time Is Here (Lee Mendelson & Vince Guaraldi) Side B 1. All I Want For Christmas Is You (Mariah Carey & Walter Afanasieff) 2. Pretty Paper (Willie Nelson) 3. The Dreidel Song (Samuel Grossman & Samuel Goldfarb) 4. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Hugh Martin & Ralph Blane) 5. Fairytale Of Philadelphia (Jim Finer & Shane Macgowan) 6. Auld Lang Syne (Robert Burns)

The new vinyl is available for $75 and Jason Kelce’s single is available on vinyl for $50 and comes with a puzzle. The Deluxe Album: A Philly Special Christmas 2022 & 2023 comes with both last year’s and this year’s record and cost $125.

The Deluxe Bundle which includes both records, Jason Kelce’s song on vinyl and the puzzle is $150.

“These records were born out of friendship and a love of Philadelphia. We wanted to create something special that would bring people together during the holidays. May you listen to this record with your family and friends, and feel the same joy and happiness we felt making it. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.” – Lane, Jordan, Jason & The Gang

The 2022 album is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, TIDAL, Apple Music and YouTube. As of this article, three singles from the 2023 album are available on Spotify including “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, “This Christmas” and “Fairytale Of Philadelphia”.