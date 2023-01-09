(WHTM) — We’ve seen so many great college football players leave lasting legacies on their schools from rewriting records books to winning national championships. But only 0.02% of college football players in history earn the honor of being apart of the College Football Hall of Fame.

On Monday, the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame announced their 2023 Class, filled with star-studded talent. While no local Penn State stars made the list, a handful of famous Eagles are being inducted.

Jeremy Maclin, Troy Vincent, and Brian Westbrook all among the 18 players to receive the honor.

Maclin played college ball as a wide receiver at Missouri and, in only two seasons with the Tigers, he broke multiple school records. He helped the Tigers to victories in the Cotton Bowl (2007 vs. Arkansas) and Alamo Bowl (2008 vs. Northwestern). Maclin was drafted with the 19th overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft by Philadelphia where he played until 2014.

Vincent was a standout defensive back at the University of Wisconsin. A two-time All-Big Ten selection, Vincent played with his hometown Eagles from 1996-2003. Vincent went to Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, Pa. He made five straight Pro Bowls while in Philadelphia (1999-03) and was inducted to the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame in 2012. Vincent currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the National Football League.

Westbrook is perhaps one of the most beloved Eagles of all time. The running back is the first Villanova player to ever be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Westbrook finished his Wildcat career holding 41 school records. He was a 3rd round pick by the Eagles in 2002 and stayed with the team until 2009. During that time he also led them to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX against the New England Patriots.

Tim Tebow is an honorable mention for this list. The legendary Florida quarterback was signed by the Eagles to a one-year contract in 2015 before he was released after playing in four preseason games.