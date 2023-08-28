PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of a year where they made a Super Bowl appearance following a 14-3 season, meaning expectations surrounding them are high.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts finished with a 66.5% completion percentage, 3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards and a total of 35 touchdowns. Hurts will be back in action as the starter for the Eagles, however there is competition for the backup slot.

Preseason

The Eagles didn’t win a preseason game, going 0-2-1, with a tie against Cleveland and two losses to Baltimore and Indianapolis. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee rushed for a preseason Eagles best of 158 yards on Aug. 24 against the Colts with running back Trey Sermon rushing for a team-best 54 yards on Aug. 17 against Cleveland. However Sermon is struggling with an injury now.

Roster and Coaching

The Eagles will shed 37 players on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 90 to 53 players. It will not be their final roster, but it will be a step towards proclaiming one.

Besides Hurts, the Eagles will return key starters including center Jason Kelce and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith on offense. Linebacker Haason Reddick, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and defensive end Brandom Graham all return on defense.

Head coach Nick Sirianni will be entering his third season at the helm of the Eagles. Overall, he is 23-11 with Philadelphia. Last season’s performance added him to an elite club of just one other Eagles coach to start their Philadelphia tenure with consecutive postseason appearances.

Schedule

The Eagles will kick off this season’s campaign against New England in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Philadelphia Eagles 2023-24 schedule is as follows: