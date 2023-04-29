(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles continued their draft week moves by acquiring running back D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions for multiple draft picks.

The move was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The trade comes after Detroit used a first round pick on running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Thursday night out of Alabama.

Swift, a Philadelphia native, was the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia. The Eagles have used three of their 2023 draft picks on Georgia players taking Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round and Kelee Ringo in the fourth round.

Philadelphia had lost their starting running back Miles Sanders in free agency and signed Rashaad Penny as a free agent. Philadelphia’s running back room also includes Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott.

Last season for the Lions Swift had 542 rushing yards with five touchdowns. His best game of the year came in the season opener against Philadelphia when he ran for 144 yards and a touchdown.