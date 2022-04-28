The Philadelphia Eagles, owners of two first round picks in Thursday’s NFL Draft, are making the most of their prime positioning as they traded up two spots with the Houston Texans to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the draft.

The Eagles are ready to reload as they still hold the 18th overall selection as well, which they could use to potentially address other key needs within their secondary room.

In the trade, Philadelphia also shipped picks 124, 162 and 166 to Houston.

Philly is once again on the board on Friday evening as they hold the 19th pick (51st overall) in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.