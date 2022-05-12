PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles and the National Football League announced the team’s 2022 regular season and preseason schedule on Thursday, May 12.

The Eagles finished the 2021 regular season under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni with a 9-8 record, before losing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15 in the Wild Card Round.

In 2022, the Eagles have five scheduled primetime games, which is the most in a season since 2018.

Preseason

Week 1: Friday, August 12 vs. New York Jets at 7:30 PM

Week 2: Sunday, August 21 at Cleveland Browns at 1 PM

Week 3: Saturday, August 27 at Miami Dolphins at 7 PM

Regular Season

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Detroit Lions at 1 PM

Week 2: Monday, September 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 PM

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Washington Commanders at 1 PM

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 PM

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM

Week 9: Thursday, November 3 at Houston Texans at 8:15 PM

Week 10: Monday, November 14 vs. Washington Commanders at 8:15 PM

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Indianapolis Colts at 1 PM

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 PM

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at New York Giants at 1 PM

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Chicago Bears at 1 PM

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 PM

Week 18: Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 vs. New York Giants, Time TBD

The Eagles begin the regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions, who finished the 2021 regular season with a 3-13 record. Philadelphia will play its first game at home in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football on abc27.