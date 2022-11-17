(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles continued to add to their defensive line on Thursday by reportedly signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

The move, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, comes after Philadelphia’s first loss of the season where they allowed 152 rushing yards to the Washington Commanders. Suh tweeted an Eagle emoji on Thursday appearing to confirm the report.

Philadelphia has allowed over 11,00 rushing yards this season, 16th in the NFL. They lost rookie first round pick Jordan Davis to an ankle injury and aren’t expected to see him back on the field for several weeks.

Suh, the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, played the last three seasons in Tampa Bay where he won a Super Bowl. With 70.5 career sacks and 130 tackles for loss, Suh has been one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL since breaking in with Detroit. He was named to the Hall of Fame’s All-2010’s Team with five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections.

Suh also joins veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who signed with Philadelphia this week.

Philadelphia will play the Indianapolis Colts in week 11 on Sunday on the road before returning home to play Green Bay and Tennessee. At 8-1 the Eagles are one game up on the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East.