(WHTM) – The NFL announced today that the Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m.

The NFL schedule release is happening Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET, but the NFL is dropping a few games early.

This will be the third time the Eagles play on Christmas Day and the first time for the Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles last played on Christmas Day in 2017 beating the then-Oakland Raiders 19-10. The win helped Philadelphia clinch the NFC’s number one seed en route to Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl win.

In 2006 the Eagles faced off with their division rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day where the Eagles would come out 23-7 over the Cowboys and win the NFC East title.

Former Penn State running back, Saquon Barkley will get his first taste of a Christmas Day game as he seeks a new long-term contract. The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley this off-season and Barkley has yet to sign the $10.1 million tag.

Other games the NFL announced prior to the full schedule release include:

The NFL schedule will officially be revealed on the NFL Network on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m.