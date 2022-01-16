Rain to impact Eagles/Bucs Wild Card game on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WHTM) — With the entire east coast bracing for a winter storm, Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Buccaneers and Eagles will be affected. The storm that will produce inches of snow in Pennsylvania starts in Florida with rain.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, abc27’s Allie Berube and meteorologist Dan Tomaso discuss the path of the storm and the timing.

Keys to watch

When the tarp is taken off the field

How much rain & the timing

Winds behind the storm that come in off Tampa Bay

The Eagles are looking for their first playoff win for first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. The Bucs are the defending Super Bowl Champions under the winningest quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 16; the game is broadcast on FOX.