Reports: Eagles hire Colts’ OC Nick Sirianni as head coach

HOUSTON – OCTOBER 17: Quarterback Matt Cassel #7 of the Kasnas City Chiefs talks with quarterback coach Nick Sirianni during a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on October 17, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Eagles have their new head coach: Nick Sirianni, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Colts’ OC emerged as a top candidate in the past few weeks since Doug Pederson’s firing.

Eagles are hiring Colts' OC Nick Sirianni as their head coach, sources tell ESPN. Sirianni spent three seasons as a Chiefs' assistant coach, five seasons with the Chargers, and the past three with the Colts. Now the 39-year-old Sirianni becomes the lead man in Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021

Sirianni spent the past three seasons with Indianapolis, plus three seasons as a Chiefs’ assistant coach and five seasons with the Chargers. He’s just 39 years old, which is 10 years younger than the average age of NFL head coaches across the league.