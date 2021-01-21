Reports: Eagles hire Colts’ OC Nick Sirianni as head coach

Philadelphia Eagles

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON – OCTOBER 17: Quarterback Matt Cassel #7 of the Kasnas City Chiefs talks with quarterback coach Nick Sirianni during a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on October 17, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Eagles have their new head coach: Nick Sirianni, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Colts’ OC emerged as a top candidate in the past few weeks since Doug Pederson’s firing.

Sirianni spent the past three seasons with Indianapolis, plus three seasons as a Chiefs’ assistant coach and five seasons with the Chargers. He’s just 39 years old, which is 10 years younger than the average age of NFL head coaches across the league.

