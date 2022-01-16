WATCH LIVE: Everything you need to know before Eagles/Bucs kickoff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Eagles look to win their first playoff game under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia’s path won’t be easy as it will require taking down defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An improbable run to the playoffs, the Eagles erased a 2-5 start and rattled off seven wins in nine games to clinch their Wild Card spot.

Tampa Bay won a franchise record 13 games and the division title for the NFC South. Led by York native Bruce Arians, the Bucs have turned into a perennial power in Brady’s second season. The winningest quarterback in NFL history led the entire NFL this season in passing yards (5,316 yards) and touchdown passes (43).

These two teams met back in Week 6 in mid-October; the Bucs won 28-22. The Eagles coaches credit that loss with changing their philosophy to the season. Sirianni saying they turned their attention to developing a strong offensive line and committing to running the ball.

Join the abc27 sports team as they break down Sunday’s Wild Card matchup. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube and Logan Reever explain how the Eagles turned the 2021-22 season around, Jalen Hurts potential and the impact of injuries on both teams. The team is joined by Eagles analyst Tom Hannifan and Tampa reporter Karen Loftus.

Soaring through the Playoffs takes you right into kickoff; the special begins at 12:30 p.m. on abc27. Game kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 16; the game is broadcast on FOX.