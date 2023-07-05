LONDON, England (WHTM) – Alison Riske-Amritraj from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is out of Wimbledon after falling in her first-round match today.

Riske-Amritraj fell in straight sets of 6-3, 6-3 to Paula Badosa of Spain.

The highest Riske-Amritraj has ever gotten in Wimbledon was the quarterfinals in 2019, but she fell short in her match today and will not advance. Riske-Amritraj ranks 140 in singles.

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys were the only other Americans competing today in round one. Both advanced to the round of 64.