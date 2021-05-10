PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: All eyes on MLB prospect and East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales

It’s not a typical crowd at East Pennsboro.

Fans, parents, and MLB scouts littered through each baseline to watch one of the top high school baseball prospects in the country.

More eyes and more spotlight when East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales is on the mound.

“I like the loneliness of the mound. I like kind of everything on me,” says Morales.

The Vanderbilt commit is used to pressure, and better yet expectations.

“If I allow the moment to get too big then I’m going to try to go out there and try to impress and I’m not pitching for myself. I’m pitching for what other people walk away with at the end of the day,” says Morales.

Morales signed with one of the best, if not the best program in college baseball when he was a freshman.

His head coach Tyler Comp has always known he was destined for big things from the moment he met Morales back when he was in 6th grade.

“He’s always expected that. That’s what it should be so it’s not a surprise to him.”

Morales uses a variety of pitches to make hitters look absolutely silly.

Between a fastball that can hit 95 MPH mixed with a shifty curveball in the 80s and complimented by a lucrative changeup, Morales’ strikeout rate is as good as it gets in the area.

He perfected his skills at a young age.

“When my dad was overseas, I’d watch a lot of baseball with my mom ad grandmother and I always wanted to be better than the guys on TV,” says Morales.

Morales’ father Mike served in the Marine Core and then the Army on and off throughout his life.

“We’d be at a tournament I didn’t think he’d be able to make it to and all of a sudden, I look into the stands and see him there and I’d be like ‘okay cool, my dad’s here.’ Then it’s just right back into the zone,” says Morales.

That zone has led the Panthers to an undefeated record (12-0).

With all signs pointing to him becoming the next big thing out of the area.

“People all down the line here. So many people behind home plate and it’s just all the kids are like ‘yeah I’m going to be able to tell everybody I know Mike,” says Comp.

“I just want to be a big leaguer. That’s about it. I think I’ve put a lot into it that it’s a little too late to back out now and I just need to be a big leaguer,” says Morales.