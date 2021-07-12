Red Land Star Benny Montgomery selected by Colorado Rockies with 8th pick in MLB Draft

The MLB Draft is the culmination of a lifetime of work.

It is also a lifetime emotions squeezed into 10 seconds of the commissioner reading your name for the nation to hear.

Red Land High School outfielder Benny Montgomery didn’t have to wait long on his draft night to feel that moment.

He was selected with the 8th pick by the Colorado Rockies in the MLB Draft on Sunday night.

All while trying to find the words to put it in perspective.

So he used just one instead.

“Blessing. Just everything in my life has gone so well. I’ve had the greatest support group. Parents, family, coaches, friends, teammates, I’m so happy that they can all be here with me,” says Montgomery.

The star outfielder is the highest drafted York County player ever while also becoming the highest drafted high school player out of Pennsylvania in the past three years.

Montgomery had a hunch he would be heading to Colorado.

He displayed a list of the hats of the teams picking in the 8-17 range starting with the Rockies.

As soon as the call came in, he eagerly got up and grabbed the black flat rim with the purple and silver logo.

“Once I got that call, I knew I was in the right place,” says Montgomery.

The moment was followed by long embraces with each of his parents.

The two that he says the day belongs to just as much as it does to him.

“I wouldn’t be here. You wouldn’t be here. Nobody else would be here without them. That’s the bottom line. I wouldn’t be anywhere without my parents, without my support group. They deserve this just as much as I do. This is as much their night as it is mine. So I can’t be more happy,” says Montgomery.

Now Montgomery turns his attention to getting to work.

“I can’t wait to get in the Rockies system and get up and play at Coors Field in a few years. Can’t wait,” says Montgomery.