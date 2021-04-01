Red Sox-Orioles game postponed to Friday due to forecasted rain

BOSTON, Ma. (WHTM) — The Red Sox-Orioles game scheduled for scheduled on Thursday, April 1, at Fenway Park has been postponed due to calls for periods of rain.

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision.”

Today’s Opening Day game and pregame ceremonies have been rescheduled for Friday, April 2, at 2:10 p.m. Tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest.

“We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions,” added Kennedy.