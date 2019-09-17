Report: QB Paxton Lynch to visit with Steelers

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly will host a former first-round quarterback at their headquarters Tuesday.

The NFL’s Ian Rapoport reports that sources tell him Paxton Lynch will be in Pittsburgh.

Lynch, a free agent, was the Denver Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2016. He played two seasons in Denver but was released before the 2018 season. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in January but was waived during final roster cuts in August.

It was announced yesterday that Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season after sustaining a right elbow injury late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required.

The Steelers said Mason Rudolph will be taking over at quarterback.