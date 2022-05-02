(WHTM) — If the Philadelphia 76ers hope to make a statement in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, they will have to do so without star center Joel Embiid.

The five-time NBA All Star suffered a fractured orbital and mild concussion in Philly’s Game 6 win over Toronto in the first round. The Sixers won the series in that game, after leading 3-0, but at what cost?

Embiid did not travel with the Sixers to Miami for Game 1 or 2, but could return by the end of the week. The center will undergo evaluation on Wednesday that could allow him to play as early as Game 3 at home on Friday, May 6, according to ESPN.

Embiid is already playing through a torn thumb ligament that will require surgery. He made the decision to postpone surgery until after the season.

The Sixers are trying to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals, after falling at the stage to the Hawks in the 2020-21 season.

The Heat will play Game 1 without star Kyle Lowry. The former Villanova guard and Philadelphia native is out with a hamstring injury.

Game 1 is in Miami on Monday, May 2; tip off is a 7:30 on TNT.