(WHTM) – The work was already cut out for the Sixers without Joel Embiid.

Yet, when you shoot 17% 3 PT (6/34) – you really take yourself out of the conversation to pull an upset.

The shooting performance from deep is the second-worst in the Sixers’ playoff history.

Philly overcame a 14-point first-half deficit by closing the first half on a 27-13 run to take a 51-50 lead at halftime, but that would be the last signs of life on Monday night.

James Harden collected only four points in the second half on 1/4 shooting as the top-seeded Heat ran away with things to a 106-92 victory.

“It’s not about James. It’s about all of ’em. We’re a team and we just have to play as a team. James could score more. We got to get him in better spots. Tobias could be more efficient. All of ’em,” says Doc Rivers.

Rivers himself received backlash from his decision to start DeAndre Jordan in the absence of Joel Embiid.

Jordan, who did not play any minutes in the opening round series vs. Toronto, was placed in the starting lineup in Game 1 and finished with a plus/minus performance of -22 in just 17 minutes on the floor.

But Doc is sticking with his guy.

“We like DJ. We’re going to keep starting him whether you like it or not,” says Rivers.

The Sixers will have another chance to steal a game in Miami on Wednesday night when the two teams meet back up for Game 2.