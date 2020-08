FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Big Ten conference has decided to cancel fall sports, including football. They will explore options to play these sports in the spring semester.

Breaking: The Big Ten has postponed its fall football season and will attempt to play in the spring, according @Mark_Schlabach and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/c7aTDTdjtY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2020

Penn State is a part of the Big Ten conference. It is unclear at this time what they plan to do in regards to this cancellation.

The full statement from the Big Ten can be found here.