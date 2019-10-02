Spike Lee shells out for Knicks memorabilia at auction

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2014 file photo, filmmaker Spike Lee cheers during an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. Lee added to his New York Knicks collection by purchasing 13 items associated with his favorite team in a recent auction. The family of late Knicks coach Red Holzman sold off 35 items that netted $319,341, according to SCP Auctions, which handled last week’s sale. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Writer-director Spike Lee added to his New York Knicks collection by purchasing 13 items associated with his favorite team in a recent auction.

The family of late Knicks coach Red Holzman sold off 35 items that netted $319,341, according to SCP Auctions, which handled last week’s sale.

Among Lee’s acquisitions was the used original net from Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, won by the Knicks, and Holzman’s NBA coach of the year trophy that season.

Lee paid $69,184 for the net and $31,517 for the trophy, according to the auction house in Laguna Niguel, California.

Lee attended Game 7 at Madison Square Garden as a 13-year-old.

“It was a memory I will never forget,” he said in a statement from SCP Auctions. “Willis Reed coming back and the Garden went nuts. It was a very special moment in Knicks history.”

Holzman’s championship ring from 1970 went to a bidder for $107,482.

