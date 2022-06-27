Swedes Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Daniel Alfredsson have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Goaltender Roberto Luongo, Finnish women’s star Riikka Sallinen and builder Herb Carnegie were also selected Monday to be inducted in November.

The Sedins and Luongo are being inducted in their first year of eligibility. Alfredsson made it in his sixth year.

Alexander Mogilny and Jen Botterill were passed over for another year.

Alfredsson won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and was the face of the franchise for the Ottawa Senators for almost two decades. He helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and spent 17 years of his 18-year career in Ottawa.

Each of the Sedins won the Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL in scoring, and Henrik won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010. Luongo is fourth in league history in victories.

Sallinen starred for Finland through bronze medals at the 1998 and 2008 Olympics and was part of several world championship teams in between.

