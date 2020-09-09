The Latest: Real Sociedad player Willian José tests positive

John Stanton, owner of the Seattle Mariners, wears a mask he he sits next to cutout photos of fans in the stands while watching the team’s baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Real Sociedad striker Willian José says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out of the team’s opening game in the Spanish league.

Willian José made the announcement on his Instagram account. He has been quarantined at home.

Real Sociedad says results came back negative for the rest of the players after the squad underwent tests on Tuesday. The club says other players who had tested positive have already rejoined the squad.

Real Sociedad plays at Real Valladolid on Sunday.

The Champions League draw on Oct. 1 has been moved from Athens to Nyon, Switzerland, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA will make the 32-team group draw at its headquarters with no club officials or spectators.

UEFA intended to stage the draw and the ceremony for its 2019-20 season awards at the new national library complex in Athens.

UEFA says after talks with Greek public authorities that such an event “would violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events.”

Players who win UEFA’s end-of-season awards could still attend the no-frills replacement event.

UEFA will make the 48-team Europa League draw on Oct. 2 in Nyon.

