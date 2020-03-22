1  of  22
The Latest: Dubai World Cup postponed until next year

by: The Associated Press

Seagulls soar over those gathered on a beach in front of the luxury Burj Al Arab hotel despite the global new coronavirus pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 20, 2020. The United Arab Emirates has closed its borders to foreigners, including those with residency visas, over the coronavirus outbreak, but has yet to shut down public beaches and other locations over the virus. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

The Latest on the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The $12 million Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, will be postponed until next year. That’s according to an announcement from the Dubai Media Office, a governmental agency. Officials had planned to run the race March 28 without spectators over concerns about the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

