Washington Redskins confirm retiring of the name, logo

Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name “Redskins” on Monday, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name July 3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — The Washington Redskins confirm they will be retiring the name and logo upon completion of a review.

The Washington Redskins said in a statement:

On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As a part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community appraised of our thinking as we go forward. Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review. Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.

There is no word on what the new name will be.

