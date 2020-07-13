Washington Redskins confirm retiring of the name, logo

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — The Washington Redskins confirm they will be retiring the name and logo upon completion of a review.
The Washington Redskins said in a statement:
On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As a part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community appraised of our thinking as we go forward.
Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.
Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.
There is no word on what the new name will be.
Top Stories:
- Search continues for missing Amish 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos
- Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
- Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday