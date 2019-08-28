Yankees slugger Aaron Judge 3rd-fastest to hit 100 HRs

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge singles against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — No. 99 has hit No. 100.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the third-fastest player in history to reach 100 home runs, connecting Tuesday night against Seattle.

After DJ LeMahieu singled to open the game, Judge lined the first pitch from Yusei Kikuchi out to center field. The hard drive hit halfway up on the batter’s eye.

Judge reached the 100-homer mark in his 371st game. Only Ryan Howard (325) and Yankees teammate Gary Sanchez (355) got to 100 faster.

It was the 17th home run of the season for Judge, whose No. 99 jersey is a fan favorite.

Judge homered in all three games at Dodger Stadium last weekend.

