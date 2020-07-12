Nationally-ranked Red Land outfielder Benny Montgomery preparing for big summer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Benny Montgomery won a state baseball title with Red Land High School in 2019. Unlike some of his teammates, he wasn’t a member of that magical Little League World Series squad in 2015. He lived in Bloomsburg at the time.

If he continues on his current trajectory, he will have plenty more to look forward to.

The rising Patriots senior is the top-ranked outfielder in the country and fourth overall, according to recruiting service Perfect Game. He shot up the list after blowing away the scouts at the Perfect Game Main Event in December.

‘21 OF Benny Montgomery has made a loud impression this weekend. 97 from the OF, ran a 6.48 60 at 6-4/200, also smoked a triple on a line over CF’s head (video). Loud tools and athleticism, big follow name for 2021 #MLBDraft. Virginia commit. #PGMainEvent pic.twitter.com/qmmGNFG33I — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) December 29, 2019

He just finished up a summer ball stint in Mechanicsburg before heading on a tour through the South to attend more national showcases.

“I wanted to get some baseball in before my bigger national events,” he said. “Just to see some pitching, get back into the swing of things, after everything has just been so down.”

There’s not much mobility in improving his recruiting rank, but Montgomery still missed out on a big junior season at Red Land because of the coronavirus. He is among the more fortunate rising seniors though, as he has already committed to playing college ball at the University of Virginia.

“It’s a great academic school. The baseball program [has been] incredible the past decade or two,” Montgomery said of his early commitment to the Cavaliers.

Unlike other sports, he may never see a pitch at the college level. His skillset could garner a great MLB Draft slot in 2021, but the 6-foot-4 17 year-old refuses to look too far ahead.

“We don’t know yet but, as of right now, my sights are set on set on Charlottesville in a year or two,” he said.

He says he is a bit taken back at times for his sudden national recognition or, at least, how much he is getting. It was all part of his plan though, one that has been years in the making.

“I guess back a few years ago, it was me hoping that it would happen and training so it could happen,” he said. “It’s been a surprise that this happened so quickly, I think.”

But the future is quickly closing in on him, regardless of how slow this virus-shuttered world seems to be moving. It may not be long before we see Benny Montgomery in the big leagues.

“I hope to be a Major League Baseball player someday,” he said. “I’m confident that I have the skillset to, I just gotta keep working hard.”