CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

The NBA’s Board of Governors has voted to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando, source tells ESPN‘S Adrian Wojnarowski. The vote was 29-1.

The season will restart July 31st and conclude October 12th. The NBA’s return plan includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams. The teams selected reflect any organization within six games of making the playoffs.

The teams will each play eight regular season games before the playoffs begin.