NCAA pushes back decision on fall sports championships

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, the championship logo is seen on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta.

The NCAA Board of Governors met Friday to decide whether or not fall college sports would have championships this fall.

According to a statement released by NCAA president Mark Emmert, the board decided to push back any decisions to a later date.

NCAA President Emmert’s statement on fall championships discussion: https://t.co/4822xZpU2K pic.twitter.com/Gatlc9KjiG — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) July 24, 2020

As of now, the championship games and matches of 22 NCAA fall sports are not canceled. The board will meet again and continue the discussion in August.

“It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner,” Emmert said in the statement.