New-look Central Dauphin Rams keeping high expectations in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Coming off of a state championship appearance in 2019, the Central Dauphin Rams’ high hopes for 2020 were dashed in the first round of the district playoffs.

The 2021 version of the Rams will feature a number of new faces, but the expectations remain high.

“Coach [Glen] McNamee really pushed us throughout the offseason,” said senior lineman Kyle Yeager. “That loss did really sting–it’s still with me to this day.”

The loss was a 42-15 blowout result against Central York, who made it all the way to the 6A state final. The final score came as a shock to the then-undefeated Rams.

But now, Central Dauphin looks forward to a new challenge. They return senior quarterback Max Mosey, who enters his third season as the man under center. Like his team, Mosey has high hopes for his final year.

“I’m setting the bar pretty high,” he said. “It’s weird how high school happened so fast. I’m a senior now, so it’s weird.”

The Rams will open with a big test against a familiar opponent, as they hit the road to face Wilson on Friday. After a full offseason to work with his group, McNamee is excited to see his team’s performance.

“The guys in this program know there are big expectations,” he said. “Not just from the outside, but within. We have a culture where we really push toward excellence and the kids are always pushing to be the best version of themselves.”

Kickoff against the Bulldogs is at 7:00 p.m. Friday.