New-look Harrisburg Mile takes course on City Island

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus has taken its toll on a number of sporting events, cancelling the majority of them since the pandemic took its stronghold in March.

The annual Harrisburg Mile looked to be on the list of casualties, but the community staple was able to run its 39th edition in-person on Wednesday evening.

The course normally draws over 1,500 runners throughout a number of age groups. Instead, about 400 runners hit the pavement around FNB Field on City Island. Normally, the race runs down Front Street.