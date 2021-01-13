New Penn State OC Mike Yurcich was a star at Shippensburg first

When Shippensburg Head Coach Mark Maciejewski hired Mike Yurcich as his offensive coordinator, he knew he had something special.

Yurcich spent the 2011 & 2012 seasons with the Red Raiders as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach under Maciejewski in his first two seasons as head coach.

Shippensburg finished the 2012 season with an 11-2 record, a PSAC Eastern Division Championship and its fifth NCAA Division II Football Championships appearance in school history. SU broke or tied 73 school records in the process. Under Yurcich’s direction, SU led Division II in total offense (529.92 yards per game) while ranking second in passing offense (387.69), second in scoring offense (46.85 points per game) and seventh in turnover margin (1.31).

Coach Mac describes Yurcich as a “next play” coach who was always thinking one step ahead. In fact, that’s what Coach Mac attributes the offensive coordinators success to in college football.

Yurcich played quarterback at California University of Pennsylvania in the late 90s. His coaching career began at Saint Francis (IN) in 1999 as the running backs coach; he quickly transitioned to quarterbacks after one season and then was named offensive coordinator in 2002.

Yurcich spent 2003-04 at Indiana (GA) before spending six seasons at Edinboro, including five as offensive coordinator of the PSAC program. That’s where he caught the attention of Maciejewski.

After two quick seasons with the Red Raiders, Yurcich made the leap from Division II to D-I. The rising coaching star was hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of Oklahoma State under Mike Gundy.

He spent one season as pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach with Ohio State in 2019, and then last season as Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

After the Longhorns named Steve Sarkisian as head coach on Jan. 2, it was clear Yurcich may be available. James Franklin and Penn State came calling to find a replacement for Kirk Ciarrocca, who struggled to find an identity in his first year with the Nittany Lions.