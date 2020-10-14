Newport playoff push on hold after second straight postponement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Newport head football coach Todd Rothermel knew this season wouldn’t be normal.

“Going into [this season] we knew this could be a possibility,” he said. “[Postponements] could happen to any school at any time…you just have to roll with the punches.”

The Buffaloes have been delivered a punch for the second straight week, as their upcoming game with Juniata on Friday has been postponed. Newport is temporarily shifting to remote learning as a result of COVID-19 cases in the school district. Last week, Newport’s matchup with James Buchanan was called off on game day.

Halting the season has been an unfortunate twist to a team that is 2-0 in this shortened season. The Buffaloes are outside of the district playoff picture by a matter of ratings points, a difference that can only be made up by winning games.

Despite the tough results or, non-results, Rothermel understands safety is the most important factor.

“You have to be smart, you have to be diligent about what you’re going to do,” he said. “It’s not just about playing football, it’s about. our community and keeping everybody in the community safe and doing the right things.”

While Newport waits for its shot at a third opponent, Juniata will face Lancaster Catholic. The Crusaders’ game against Lebanon was also halted due to the Cedars temporarily switching to remote learning.