NFL draft hopefuls hoping to impress with fewer in-person opportunities

COVID-19 canceled many different opportunities to impress NFL scouts in person.

Penn State canceled its Pro Day where different players would get a chance to show off some physical skills with scouts timing every move.

Penn State had five players invited to the NFL Combine: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, WR KJ Hamler, DT Robert Windsor, LB Cam Brown and CB John Reid.

Those players had a chance to show test some drills and put up some numbers. Although, Hamler did not compete in many of the drills because of a hamstring strain.

As for the other Penn State players hoping to make the leap to the NFL, Penn State’s pro day would have been the time to do it.

Players like TE Nick Bowers, LB Jan Johnson, OL Steven Gonzalez, P Blake Gillikin and WR Dan Chisena might have to rely on game film and interviews to make in impression on the pros.

