NEW YORK (AP)The NFL has made its first change of the season to its ”Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time.

The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC with the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers moving to 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS.

The Chargers will appear on Sunday night in consecutive weeks. They will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in prime time on Sunday. The Bolts are also scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17.

The Chiefs will be making their third of four scheduled Sunday night appearances. They defeated Tampa Bay on Oct. 2 and Tennessee in overtime this past Sunday. Kansas City is also scheduled to play Denver under the lights on Dec. 11.

