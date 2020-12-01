Nicole Bower retires from racing, first female to win in sprint car at Williams Grove

After an 18 year racing career, Nicole Bower is retiring from sprint car racing.

The Camp Hill native inspired hundreds of young women and girls to pursue racing, as the first female driver to win a sprint car race at Williams Grove in it’s over 40-year history.

She started in quarter midgets at 12-years-old, moved up to 358 spring cars, and ultimately achieved her dream of racing full-time in the 410 division.

While racing a full slate every year, she also competes on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour with her sister, Brooke. Her family owns ABC West Lanes in Mechanicsburg.

“Ive known I’ve had to give something up ultimately,” Bower said. “It just seemed like now was the right time to step away from sprint car racing. There’s so much craziness going on in the world right now and you just don’t know whats going to happen. It just felt like it was the right time to kind of walk away on my own terms.”

Bower hopes to still spend time at the track with her family and the racing community she’s come to call family.