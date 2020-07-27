Nine Hershey Bears make Washington Capitals playoff roster

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears would have made the 2020 Calder Cup playoffs and had a good shot at the Cup, if the coronavirus didn’t end the season prematurely.

On Sunday, Hershey’s parent club, the Washington Capitals announced nine Bears would have a crack at the NHL playoffs.

The Capitals official roster for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/DB0eSRoUuR — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) July 26, 2020

Tyler Lewington, Beck Malenstyn, Phil Maillet, Alex Alexeyev, Brian Pinho, Vitek Vanacek, Pheonix Copley, Daniel Spring and Martin Fehervary round out a strong group of Bears heading north of the border for the NHL’s expanded playoff restart this week.



The Capitals begin the restart with a July 29 scrimmage against the Carolina Hurricanes.