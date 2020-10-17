Nittany Lions announce 2020 season captains

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) carries the ball as Memphis defensive back Chris Claybrooks (7) closes in during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — We are a little over a week from Penn State’s season starting on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers.

On Friday, the Penn State Nittany Lions announced their 2020 captains. It features three offensive players, four defensive players, and one specialist. Below are all of the captains:

QB Sean Clifford (second consecutive season

TE Pat Freiermuth (second consecutive season)

OL Michal Menet (second consecutive season

S Jonathan Sutherland (second consecutive season)

LB Jessie Luketa

K Jordan Stout

S Lamont Wade

DL Shaka Toney

The No. 9 Nittany Lions will take on Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana at 3:30 pm next Saturday, looking to build off their 11-2 season in 2019.