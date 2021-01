Penn State hockey is playing white hot on the ice.

The Nittany Lions defeated Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime Thursday night. Alex Limoges netted his 50th career goal to give Penn State the win.

Notre Dame opened up the scoring in the second period. Alex Steeves gave the Irish the 1-0 lead.

Clayton Phillips would tie things up 1-1 in the third.

Penn State has now won nine of its last 12 games. The team is also 4-0 in overtime games.

Both teams will play again Friday at 6 p.m.