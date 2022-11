Tom Hannifan, host of Paydirt – A Penn State Football Show, stops by to talk with Andrew and preview Penn State’s road finale at Rutgers. On top of Saturday’s game, they discuss undervalued Nittany Lions, the College Football Playoffs and draft choices facing some of Penn State’s top non-seniors.

This one-on-one interview is part of Nittany Nation Gameday, a Penn State football preview show that airs across Pennsylvania, Washington DC and in parts of New York. Check your local listings.