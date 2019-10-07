ABC to televise Penn State-Michigan ‘White Out’ game in primetime

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State’s annual White Out game will air in primetime on ABC, the network and university announced Monday.
The Nittany Lions will host Michigan on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Penn State and Michigan have squared off every year since 2013 in Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions are 8-14 all-time against the Wolverines, including five wins in home games.
The last time Penn State met Michigan for a White Out game was in 2017. The Nittany Lions won 42-13.
