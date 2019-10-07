ABC to televise Penn State-Michigan ‘White Out’ game in primetime

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) hands off to running back Journey Brown (4) in an NCAA college football game against Purdue in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State’s annual White Out game will air in primetime on ABC, the network and university announced Monday.

The Nittany Lions will host Michigan on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Penn State and Michigan have squared off every year since 2013 in Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions are 8-14 all-time against the Wolverines, including five wins in home games.

The last time Penn State met Michigan for a White Out game was in 2017. The Nittany Lions won 42-13.

