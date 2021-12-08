Anthony Poindexter will remain at Penn State, per report

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter is staying in Happy Valley, according to a report from ESPN. The safeties coach will not take the Virginia head coach role, amid rumors he emerged as the favorite.

In a text to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Poindexter confirmed “timing is everything for both sides. There will be a day, but I’m going to stay at Penn State.”

Poindexter played for Virginia from 1995-98 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday. He finished his career with 342 career tackles, the ninth-most in school history and tops among ACC defensive backs. He is tied for fifth in school history with 12 interceptions.

Last week, UVA announced that head coach Bronco Mendenhall was stepping down, and Poindexter was largely considered one of the top candidates for the job.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Virginia following a short career in the NFL. Poindexter coached for the Cavs from 2003 until 2013 before taking the defensive coordinator position at Connecticut.

Poindexter came to the Nittany Lions from Purdue, where he spent the last four seasons holding the same position.

Coaching career

2021-pres. – Penn State (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)

2017-20 – Purdue (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)

2014-16 – UConn (Defensive Coordinator/Safeties)

2013 – Virginia (Safeties)

2010-12 – Virginia (Safeties/Special Teams Coordinator)

2009 – Virginia (Defensive Backs/Assistant Special Teams)

2006-08 – Virginia (Running Backs/Assistant Special Teams)

2004-05 – Virginia (Running Backs)

2003 – Virginia (Graduate Assistant)

“He brings an impressive football background both as a player and a coach,” said Penn State head coach James Franklin at the time of Poindexter’s hiring. “As a player, he is a College Football Hall of Famer, a two-time consensus All-American and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. During his 18-year coaching career, he has been a defensive coordinator and has worked in multiple Power Five conferences. Anthony’s safeties have always played hard with a nose for the ball. Anthony has an infectious personality and leads with humility. Our safeties will really enjoy learning from him. We are thrilled to welcome Anthony, his wife, Kimberly, and their three children to Happy Valley.”

The news he is staying comes as Penn State lost co-defensive coordinator Brent Pry last week. The long-time Penn State coach took over the head coaching position at Virginia Tech.

After Penn State was selected to play in the Outback Bowl, Franklin said a priority for the month of December was hiring a defensive coordinator. It is unclear if Poindexter will hold the role next season.