PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 25 points and Penn State scored 52 points in the second half to rally past Michigan 79-73 on Sunday at the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

After trailing by as many as 14 points and never taking the lead in the first half, the Nittany Lions outscored Michigan 27-12 over the first 10 minutes of the second half. Penn State took the lead during a 10-0 run in which D’Marco Dunn hit two 3-pointers and a layup to put the Nittany Lions ahead 56-49.

The Nittany Lions went on to lead by 11 points and Baldwin’s six-point run helped them maintain a nine-point advantage heading to the final two minutes. Michigan got within four points twice in the final minute, but Penn State made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to secure the victory.

Baldwin made 8 of 13 shots and was 9 for 10 from the foul line. He had four assists and three steals. Kanye Clary scored 18 points but made only 5 of 20 shots. Dunn added 13 points off the bench for Penn State (8-7, 2-2 Big Ten).

Penn State shot 55% in the second half to outscore MIchigan 52-36 and the Nittany Lions made 15 of 17 free throws after halftime, 20 of 26 for the game. They had one turnover in the second half, seven for the game.

Terrance Williams II had 24 points, Olivier Nkamhoua 13, Dug McDaniel 11 and Nimari Burnett 10 for Michigan (6-9, 1-3). Nkamhoua had nine rebounds.

After a scoreless first two minutes of the game, the Wolverines made six of seven shots to build a 14-4 lead. Penn State got as close as 21-16 with nine minutes left in the half, but Burnett scored five of the next seven points for Michigan and the Wolverines pushed their lead to 28-16. Michigan led 37-27 at the half.

This was the fourth time Penn State hosted a Big Ten game at the Palestra. The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State in 2017 and Iowa in 2020, then lost to top-ranked Purdue in 2023.

In total, Penn State has played 61 games at the Palestra, which opened on Jan. 1, 1927.

Penn State hosts Northwestern back home in University Park on Wednesday. Michigan visits Maryland on Thursday.