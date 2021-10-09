Battle of unbeatens: Half of the turnovers as No.4 PSU leads No. 3 Iowa

FILE – Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Indiana in the first half of their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., in this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, file photo. The key matchup in fourth-ranked Penn State’s showdown with No. 3 Iowa pits the Nittany Lions’ passing combo of Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson against a defense that leads the nation with 12 interceptions.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– In a BIG TEN matchup of two unbeaten teams, Penn State has the upper hand so far even though there has been a total of four interceptions have been thrown in the first half. Penn State has thrown three of those interceptions while Iowa has only thrown one.

PSU redshirt Senior QB Sean Clifford threw an interception on Penn State’s first offensive play after Iowa’s punter pinned the team inside their own five-yard line. Currently, at halftime Clifford is 15 for 25 with 146 yards for passing. the deepest pass of the first half was when Clifford found Sophomore wide receiver KeAndre lambert-Smith for 30 yards in the first quarter. PSU would get their second score from a four-yard run by Clifford. The first TD was from Junior running back Noah Cain in the first quarter.

Clifford did leave during the second quarter after taking a crushing hit from an Iowa defender so redshirt Sophomore QB Ta’Quan Roberson came in to replace him. Clifford’s status and injury are undisclosed currently. Roberson threw an interception after trying to hit Dotson deep.

Defensively PSU has two sacks so far. One coming from redshirt senior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and the other is from Sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs. The defense also has an interception by Senior safety Jaquan Brisker.

Offensively for Iowa, it has been a struggle to throw the ball. Junior QB Spencer Petras is 9 for 20 on passes completed with an interception. He did find Senior wide receiver Charlie Jones for a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter for Iowa’s first touchdown. The total yards rushing for Iowa is 56 with Junior running back Tyler Goodson is leading the charge with 39 yards.

Penn State is set to receive the ball for the start of the second half.