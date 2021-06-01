Beaver Stadium to be at full capacity in 2021 fall, Penn State football update

The sunsets on Beaver Stadium during warm ups before an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State won 28-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

When Penn State Football returns home for its second game of the season, the University anticipates it will be in front of a full capacity crowd. Penn State announced the news as Pennsylvania released new guidelines for sports stadiums and venues.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania eased COVID-19 restrictions allowing 100 percent capacity at sports stadiums and venues.

The news was announced on the Penn State Football Twitter page in a video that said “The Return of 107K STRONG.”

“We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. “Our fans are a true home field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans, especially during these challenging times, to allow us to continue to provide our more than 800 students-athletes with the conditions they need for success!”

Beaver Stadium can hold 106,572 fans, and is the second-largest stadium in the country and fourth-largest in the world.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, Penn State only allowed 1,500 fans into home games. Those fans were limited to family and friends of players and coaches. The first time students were allowed into Beaver Stadium in the 2020-21 school year was for the two public practices in April during spring ball.

The last time Penn State allowed a full crowd inside Beaver Stadium was Nov. 30, 2019 against Rutgers. Penn State beat the Scarlet Knights 26-6 in front of almost 99,000 fans.

The last sell out game was Nov. 16, 2019 against Indiana in front of 106,323 fans, a 34-27 victory for the Nittany Lions.

Football season ticket holders will be notified via email beginning Tuesday, June 8 for 2021 season details. More information can be found on Penn State Athletics’ website here.

Penn State begins the 2021 season on Sept. 4 on the road at Wisconsin. The first home game of the season comes one week later as Ball State comes to State College on Sept. 11. Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1.